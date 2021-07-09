ONE lane of a major road through North Yorkshire is currently blocked after a crash.
There's one lane blocked and slow traffic due to an accident involving a lorry and a car on the A1(M) Northbound between junction 44 the A64 York and Tadcaster turn off and junction 45 the A659 Wattlesyke Boston Spa turn off.
There are 30 minute delays.
Lane one of three is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.