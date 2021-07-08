Top York restaurant Skosh will be closed from Friday for three days after key staff have been forced to isolate after being "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace app.

The award-winning restaurant in Micklegate - voted the second best in York on TripAdvisor - is just the latest hospitality venue in the city which has closed in recent days after staff members have been notified by the app.

As reported earlier this week, The Ackhorne pub, in St Martin's Lane, had to close for three days after several employees were told to isolate by the app. It was expected to reopen on Friday at noon.

Hotels and restaurants in York say they are losing thousands of pounds due to mass isolations among staff.

It takes just one positive case on site for alerts to flood in. Industry figures say this is damaging, and should be replaced by a ‘test and release’ system enabling fit and healthy people to continue to work while still being monitored.

Among those affected was Middlethorpe Hall in York after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the rest of the kitchen team to self-isolate for ten days.

Five key workers who all have to self-isolate has also led Walmgate Ale House and the Chopping Block in Walmgate to close for a week and cancel scores of bookings.

Skosh announcement on Instagram

Half of Grays Court’s front of house team has also been told to self isolate by Test and Trace. The hotel has closed its bar, lunch and dinner operations until July 13.

Skosh announced its closure on Thursday evening on Instagram with this post:

"Sad news. It was only a matter of time though. Unfortunately we have had to take the decision to close for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday services due to staff being told to isolate via track and trace.

"Please be aware we have had no positive cases and all our staff are happy and healthy but we cannot uphold the high standards we aim to deliver when several members of the team are unable to return to work due to being 'pinged'.

"Our sincere apologies to all our bookings who have been affected by this matter but many thanks for your compassion and understanding. Truly out of our hands.

"Take care and we'll be back next week."

