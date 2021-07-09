CITY of York Council could call on the Government to scrap its proposed planning reforms.

The city’s ruling Liberal Democrat councillors want the White Paper on changes to the planning system to be dropped and are calling for a full review of permitted development rights that allow some changes to be made to buildings without planning permission.

Instead, Cllr Simon Daubeney will call on the Government to help local authorities by giving them the right to keep 100 per cent of the sale price of council homes sold under Right to Buy.

He will also call for reforms to help councils build more social housing, have access to cheaper loans and buy low-priced public land for development. He will ask councillors to back his plea at a meeting on Thursday.

The Lib Dems also want the council to lobby the new Health Secretary for more cash for social care.

Cllr Carol Runciman will ask for support as she asks the Government to bring forward plans to better fund the care sector.

Social care costs for people aged over 65 have increased in York in recent years.

Coun Runciman says extra cash should be put into stabilising social care following the impact of the pandemic.

She said: “This Government continues to kick the can down the road on urgent and long-promised social care reform, as local resident bills pile up and care workers and local council finances are stretched to their limits.

“Sticking plaster solutions are unsustainable – they depend on council tax, that sees residents foot the bill of a failed system, whilst cutting local government funding only deepens the crisis.”