ANYONE walking or driving past Tracey and Garry Whitfield’s York house and garden can be left in no doubt about the strength of their support for England in the Euro 2020 championships.
The couple have filled the garden at their home in Middleton Road, Acomb, with dozens of fluttering red and white flags of St George, and there are more on the fences and the side of their house.
Tracey said they’d been showing their support in this way during tournaments for about 25 years now, with the number of flags increasing each time, and local people loved it.
“People think it’s great,” she said.
She said she had greeted England’s semi final victory over Denmark on Wednesday night by blowing an air horn and running out into the street to join other celebrating fans.
“Everyone was shouting and screaming and singing,” she said.
Now she was hoping for an even bigger celebration on Sunday night after a victory against Italy.
