TUCKED away in a small corner of York is the unusual 15th century Jacob’s Well in Trinity Lane, Micklegate.
In March 1970, restoration work of the Grade I listed medieval building was coming along nicely and nearing completion.
With a new roof, replastered walls, and a completely new floor, members of the Holy Trinity parish were looking forward to the return of their social centre for parish meetings.
The fascinating half-timbered building started life in 1474 as the lodgings for two priests on the edge of the priory grounds.
After the Dissolution of the Monasteries, it was purchased by Isabella Ward, the last surviving nun of St Clement’s Nunnery, before taking the form of a public house during the 19th century.
Back in the hands of the church, with only the windows and outside to finish, Reverend Laurie Twelvetrees was hoping there was only a month or so to go before the renovations were complete.
