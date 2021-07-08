AN ANIMAL rights charity has blamed 'anyone who isn't vegan' for the deaths of 50,000 hens which perished to death in a poultry house fire.
Firefighters from Humberside Fire and Rescue Services were called to reports of a fire at Bell Mills Farm on Skerne Road in Driffield on Friday, July 2.
Two chicken sheds - which each held 25,000 hens in a 100 metre by 20 metre space - were engulfed in flames. None of the hens survived, the fire service said.
Now PETA - whose motto reads that 'animals are not ours to eat' - has condemned intensive farming and the meat production system, though it is not known if the affected farm is involved in free-range or intensive egg farming.
The charity has since vowed to place a billboard in the area, claiming those responsible for the deaths are 'everyone who hasn’t gone vegan'.
CONTROL - Drone footage from the incident at Driffield. #RedWatch pic.twitter.com/0VUJmXgnak— Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) July 2, 2021
PETA Director Elisa Allen said: "Each of these birds was an individual who felt pain and fear as smoke and flames engulfed them.
"PETA urges everyone to be kind to sensitive birds – as well as pigs, cows, and other animals – by eating vegan.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.