AN ANIMAL rights charity has blamed 'anyone who isn't vegan' for the deaths of 50,000 hens which perished to death in a poultry house fire.

Firefighters from Humberside Fire and Rescue Services were called to reports of a fire at Bell Mills Farm on Skerne Road in Driffield on Friday, July 2.

Two chicken sheds - which each held 25,000 hens in a 100 metre by 20 metre space - were engulfed in flames. None of the hens survived, the fire service said.

Now PETA - whose motto reads that 'animals are not ours to eat' - has condemned intensive farming and the meat production system, though it is not known if the affected farm is involved in free-range or intensive egg farming.

The charity has since vowed to place a billboard in the area, claiming those responsible for the deaths are 'everyone who hasn’t gone vegan'.

PETA Director Elisa Allen said: "Each of these birds was an individual who felt pain and fear as smoke and flames engulfed them.

"PETA urges everyone to be kind to sensitive birds – as well as pigs, cows, and other animals – by eating vegan.”