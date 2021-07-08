SOME householders in York have been told they won’t get milk delivered to their doorsteps on Monday because of the big match.
McQueens Dairies emailed customers to say that in light of the Euro Final on Sunday night, it had decided to alter deliveries to give its delivery drivers the night off so they could enjoy the celebrations.
It said people who normally received a Monday delivery would receive it yesterday instead.
