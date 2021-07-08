A POLICE chief has urged football fans in York and North Yorkshire to ‘behave in the true spirit of the game’ when England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham, silver commander for North Yorkshire Police’s response to the tournament, said the vast majority of supporters had behaved well and acted responsibly throughout the tournament, with officers only required at a ‘few low-level incidents.’

She said the force was well experienced at managing large sporting events attended by thousands of people and had additional resources spread across the county to ensure it could maintain its response, should it be needed.

“So we’re not only confident that England can get a win on Sunday night, we’re also confident that we can keep fans, our communities, towns and cities safe too , so that everyone has an enjoyable evening,” she said.

“I’d also say that if the result doesn’t go our way, that disappointment is completely understandable and we will all feel it. But violence, anger and hate will not change a football result and behaving that way will only make the situation worse for you.”

She said that throughout the tournament, Gareth Southgate and his squad had shown that equality, respect and tolerance were key values that football upheld and promoted.”So let’s come together and continue to behave in the true spirit of the game.

"My message to those who are planning on watching the game on Sunday would be to keep up the good behaviour. Have a great night and take care of yourself and each other. Think about how much alcohol you are drinking as kick off is at 8pm, so pace yourself through the day and make sure you alternate your alcoholic drinks with soft drinks or water."