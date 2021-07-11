NIGHTCLUBS have been closed during the pandemic - and dance fans are waiting for them to reopen.

What better time to take our own boogie down memory lane to look at York's nightclubs of yesteryear?

On Friday, we shared old pictures of Clifford Street venue Kuda, previously known to clubbers as The Gallery, Silks, and GG Barnum.

Today, we have picked out ten old night spots of York from our archives - dating from the 1970s through to more recent times.

Queueing to get into Ikon and Diva

We'd love to hear your memories and stories and see your photos of when we were all out nightclubbing. Join our nostalgia group on Facebook: Why We Love York - Memories

Here's what has made our top ten - let us know if your favourite is on the list!

1. We associate the Beatles and other bands with the Rialto in Fishergate, but who remembers nightclub Tiffanys?

2. Brummels in Middlethorpe Hall was the height of sophistication in the 1970s, where girls wore long dresses, men were in smart jackets, and cocktails were served. Very James Bond!

3. In the noughties, did you go to Nexus in George Hudson Street?

4. Anyone remember catching the bus out to Ikon and Diva at Clifton Moor?

5. Tell us about going to the Cats Whiskers in Fishergate!

6. Many of you will remember a big night out at Toffs in Toft Green.

Inside Toffs in Toft Green

7. What about Jack & Jills in Bootham, which later became The Roxy.

8. It was called Casanovas in Lady Peckitt's Yard - but did you have to be one to go along?!

9. Ziggy's in Micklegate was an institution. Sticky carpets anyone!

10. Who remembers Club Gemini in Stonegate?

Which did you visit? What are your memories? And which others should we add to this collection? Send your comment via the SEND NOW button below or join the conversation in our Facebook group Why We Love York - Memories