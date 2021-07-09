ASPIRING engineers are being encouraged to sign up for apprenticeship roles with a major York employer.
Bus operator First York which currently employs 24 engineers is expanding its team.
Applications are now open for engineering apprenticeship roles which would be based at its James Street depot, and begin in September.
Full details are available by clicking here.
Engineering manager, Stuart Eyre said the trainees would help to maintain the latest generation of fully electric buses.
“The next generation of engineers are working on the next generation of buses, as electric and other zero-emission engine technologies evolve.
"The need for knowledge and skills to support these vehicles will increase as First Bus invests in greener fleets to reduce carbon and improve air quality.
"We need to build a pipeline of highly skilled bus engineers and our apprenticeship offers a superb opportunity to start a career with us.”
York now has the biggest zero-emission Park & Ride bus fleet in the country, with 33 vehicles which First York operates in partnership with City of York Council.
