FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of an incident at a York Burger King branch.
Plumes of smoke filled the sky above Clifton Moor Retail Park on Stirling Road around 2.41pm, the fire service confirmed.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Our control room received a call 14:41 to reports of smoke in the ceiling of a commercial property on Stirling Road in York.
"We’ve got a number of crews in attendance, including an aerial ladder platform. The water bowser from Tadcaster has also been requested to attend.
"The fire is in the roof of the building and crews are using main jets to tackle the fire. The aerial ladder platform is also in use.
"Crews are likely to be at the scene for some time."
