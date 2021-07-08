THIS weekend marks the first of two weekends this year when artists across York open their homes and studios to the public.
The now renowned York Open Studios will take place on July 10 and 11, and 17 and 18 featuring over 140 artists and makers showing and selling their work within their homes and workspaces.
Organisers say this year’s two-weekend event is bursting with colour, form and creativity and the York Open Studios team are thrilled with the line-up.
This year, the artists will be included on a map of the city so visitors can easily make their way to as many studios, workshops and homes as they wish.
Visit www.yorkopenstudios.co.uk for more information and for your free York Open Studios map. Alternatively, they will be available from Visit York on Lendal or in a selection of shops and visitor attractions.
Beccy Ridsdel, one of the organisers, said: "It’s a fabulous way to enjoy York and view extraordinary work.”
