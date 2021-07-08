CREATORS of award-winning gins have opened a new store in York.

Drinks producer Raisthorpe Distillery has launched a shop at York Designer Outlet to sell its locally-produced gins and beers, Yorkshire Tonics and range of other spirits.

In lockdown, the company switched from selling through retail and events to online but now hopes to welcome back customers as it gears up for its busiest sales period in the run-up to Christmas.

Raisthorpe’s operations director Oliver Medforth said: “Our usual routes to market closed down completely during the pandemic so the past 16 months have seen us market our products via our website.

"Gin’s popularity continues to soar and we are so pleased to be able to get back to face-to-face interactions with our customers.

“We started at York Designer Outlet with a pop-up stall and consumer demand encouraged us to expand.”

Raisthorpe is a family business, launched more than 10 years ago by Julia Medforth at the family farm in Thixendale. It produces Yorkshire Tonics, gin liqueurs, vodkas and dry gin from its own still on the farm.

Raisthorpe has won recognition for its products with 16 Great Taste Awards for its gins and tonics.

Flavours range from elderflower, rose and raspberry to sloe and damson. Products are made using locally sourced ingredients and are also sold through farm shops, delis and independents as well as online at www.raisthorpemanor.com.