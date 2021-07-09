AS lockdown restrictions ease, nightclubs are set to open again.

Among them will be Kuda in Clifford Street, which has been closed since March last year but firing up to reopen later this month under new owners REKOM UK.

This will be music to the ears of clubbers who have missed going out for a dance during the pandemic.

Today, we look back at this nightspot, which has had various names over the years and ask - was this the best place in York to have a bop?

When Kuda reopens it will mark the continuation of the building as one of York's leading night spots.

Inside Kuda nightclub which is to reopen this month

Dating from the late 1800s, the Grade II listed building, formerly an institute, is a prominent feature on Clifford Street, with its external architecture and internal features a fine example of the the Victorian style.

For many years, the venue was home to The Gallery nightclub and thousands of York residents will have memories of dancing the night away in there.

One of its most famous visitors to The Gallery was Prince William - who popped into the nightclub during a stay in York in 2008.

Price William at The Gallery

It was rebranded as Kuda in 2012 following a £750,000 refit.

For years, the site was also home to Silks nightclub and GG Barnums.

Inside Silks

Some readers will recall the popular Master of Rock nights on Mondays and Fridays at GG Barnums.

