BUSINESSES of all sizes and sectors are being urged to take part in a city-wide survey to help shape York's economy.

The Big Conversation is exploring key challenges facing York, and will feed people's views into the development of the Local Transport Plan, economic development strategy and carbon reduction plan for the next decade.

These will then be published for consultation in winter 2021.

Questions ask how bold businesses want the council’s next steps to be in addressing carbon reduction.

They also look at how the local authority can support businesses to achieve their goals, and how travel needs have changed as a consequence of Covid-19.

City leaders also want to find out whether business owners’ habits have changed in the wake of the pandemic, and how York’s infrastructure, such as digital connectivity, can support this.

Councillor Andrew Waller said: “By contributing to Our Big Conversation, we want to ensure that we hear from York businesses of all sizes and sectors so their needs can be supported by our new economic, transport and carbon reduction strategies.

"The economic landscape has been impacted by Covid, and some changes have been accelerated. With the help of our partners, we want to understand how we can support you more, so I’d encourage any York business person to spare their valuable time to complete the survey to make sure we have the full range of views.”

The Big Conversation is open to residents, commuters through York and those who work in York at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/cycbusinesssurvey