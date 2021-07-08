THE York branch of the RSPCA has launched a colouring competition to fundraise to help care for the animals at the home - and they want you to get involved.
The team at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch are "very excited" to announce that their summer colouring competition has returned for 2021.
The contest, aimed at children and families, is open for entries until August 31. Entries are £3 and you are free to enter as many times as you like.
The top prize includes a private visit to the York animal home, which was recently featured on BBC Breakfast.
Lizzie Parry, fundraiser for the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch, said “The York animal home closed its doors to the public at the start of the pandemic, with visits by appointment only.
"It’s really exciting for us to offer the opportunity of a private visit to one lucky winner. All proceeds from the competition entries will go directly to caring for our residents at the home. We can’t wait to see everyone’s creativity."
To enter, head to the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District website and download the colouring sheets.
"Remember, the more times you enter, the more chances you have of winning", Lizzie added.
