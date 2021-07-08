A FATHER of four, who grew up in York, is taking on the challenge of running 60 miles and the height of Mount Snowdon to support Cancer Research.

Andy Burrows, who grew up in Acomb in the city but now lives in Conwy in Wales, is taking on the challenge on the hilly area of Mynydd y Dref, above his hometown.

Andy, 48, said he wanted to support Cancer Research as he and his family have been touched by the disease.

The Pharma Group general manager said he wants to give something back after the national lockdown and the severe impact it has had on charity's fundraising campaigns - which have been put on hold due to restrictions during the pandemic.

Andy said: "I have been wanting to do something for Cancer Research UK for some time, however I have held back due to Covid restrictions.

"Like many other I have had family and friends touched by the disease, some have survived and some have passed away.

"When I saw the Jog 31 miles in July event, I literally jumped at it."

Andy said progress is going well so far - as he has already run 14 miles and achieved 700ft in elevation.

He is using a smart watch and tracking app to log his progress including distance and elevation, which he is uploading to his fundraising page to keep everyone updated.

The run forms part of Cancer Research UK’s Jog 31 Miles Challenge, which encourages people of all abilities to jog or run long distances to support the charity.

One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer and Cancer Research UK is working towards improving current treatment plans, as well as researching and developing a cure.

To support Andy's efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/3hmf0ai