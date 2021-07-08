SEVENTY affordable homes are to be built near Selby after a developer completed its acquisition of 6.8 acres of land.
Countryside, a leading mixed-tenure developer specialising in placemaking and regeneration, bought the land at Field Lane in Thorpe Willoughby from JSR Farms Ltd.
The 100 per cent affordable development will have 22 two-bedroom and 48 three-bedroom homes, to be available for affordable rent and shared ownership with Karbon Homes. Section 106 commitments include a £170k contribution towards education and £3.5k for waste and recycling facilities.
Chris Penn, managing director, said: “Since launching in Yorkshire in 2019, we have continually fulfilled a commitment to bring a diverse range of high-quality new homes to the region. Ensuring a robust supply of affordable housing is a huge priority for us and our housing association partners. We will spend the coming months working with our Registered Provider partner to ensure the new community we create will serve the needs of local people.”
Countryside was also recently appointed by Homes England to build 200 new homes in Harrogate, 60 of which will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership with a registered partner.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.