Coronavirus experts have revealed the four main symptoms people can expect if they catch Covid-19 once they are fully vaccinated from the disease.

Being double-jabbed against the deadly virus, although giving you greater protection, does not mean you are immune or that you won’t suffer from symptoms if test positive in the future.

Over 45 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of the vaccine with 33 million people now fully vaccinated against the disease responsible for the global health crisis.

Professor Tim Spector OBE, leader specialist on the ZOE Covid Symptom study has shared four key signs you are suffering from the virus after receiving both jabs.

The most common symptom reported by positive cases after being double-jabbed is a headache.

A runny nose is also listed in the study along with a sore throat and sneezing.

Each week, the ZOE Covid Symptom Study releases its latest findings, and has been a go-to source of info for many during the pandemic.

The latest update read: "Generally, we saw similar symptoms of Covid-19 being reported overall in the app by people who had and hadn’t been vaccinated.

"However, fewer symptoms were reported over a shorter period of time by those who had already had a jab, suggesting that they were falling less seriously ill and getting better more quickly."

They added: "Curiously, we noticed that people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab."

There are currently three types of coronavirus jabs available to people in the UK; AstraZeneca/Oxford, Pfizer and Moderna.

The UK vaccine rollout has been the biggest driving force in hopefully bringing and end to many lockdown restrictions across the British Isles.

UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said: "Step by step, jab by jab, we're replacing the temporary protection of the restrictions with the long-term protection of the vaccine so we can restore the freedoms which we cherish and the experiences that mean so much for us all."