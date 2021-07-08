UPDATED 11.55AM: The earlier accident has now been cleared and the road has reopened. Traffic is returning to normal.
AN accident is partially blocking a main road in York.
The York outer ring road is currently closed eastbound closed due to an accident from North Lane to Malton Road.
There is queueing traffic and drivers are being warned to avoid the area if at all possible or expect delays.
It's not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.
More to follow.
