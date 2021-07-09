REGARDING the article on that poor little dog that sustained a beating of a low-life thug (The Press online, July 5), I would like to say that the judge ought to give him at least 18 years in prison plus a few strokes of the cat o' nine tales,
To me, acts of cruelty towards animals is as bad as cruelty towards children or elderly people and should be treated as such.
Any act of cruelty should not be tolerated and the law should see that it isn't.
Robert Greaves,
Alder Way,
New Earswick,
