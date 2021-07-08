A BUS operator in York is on a recruitment drive as it continues to welcome back passengers and prepares for expected growth in leisure and tourism travel over the coming months.

First York is strengthening its team by creating more than 20 jobs, including new customer-facing roles and more drivers.

The company needs a team of customer experience advisors, who will split their time between the Park & Ride sites. They will deal with travel queries and tickets and then at key interchange locations to help customers with information about destinations and return journeys.

It has vacancies for trainee bus drivers and is also looking to take on those that already hold a PCV licence.

New drivers recently employed by First York have come from varying careers such as building supplies and plumbing.

At 22, Toni Cragg is one of the youngest in the team, and joined from having started an apprenticeship in the printing industry.

“I didn’t see much changing in what I was doing, so decided to try this as I really enjoy driving and it’s turned into a bit of a dream job,” she said

Toni has even persuaded her mum to be a bus driver but at another operator in Scarborough.

New drivers undergo a six-week training course with on-the-road instruction and theory at First York’s training school.

They then have a ‘buddy’ to support for two weeks before qualifying, while continued support is provided throughout their career at the company.

Cathy Croston, head of operations, said: “We have plenty of jobs available and are keen to attract people with a real desire for customer communication. We also want to improve the gender balance and develop a mix of backgrounds in our team.”

She added: “The impact of the pandemic will have left people needing to switch from a sector they once worked in or looking for a career change. We can offer opportunities to progress, say from bus driving to supervisor and managerial roles.”

For details visit the First Group careers website for the customer facing roles, or here for the driver roles.