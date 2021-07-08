DRIVERS are being warned about roadworks at a busy junction.

City of York Council is carrying out resurfacing works at the junction of Micklegate and Skeldergate from Monday, July 26 for a period of three nights between 7.30pm – 5am.

The works will be carried out using lane closures and temporary lights with the junction remaining open.

North Street and Skeldergate junctions will be closed as follows:

• Monday, July 26 – Skeldergate junction closed (North Street junction will be open)

• Tuesday, July 27 – North Street junction closed (Skeldergate junction will be open)

• Wednesday, July 28 – Skeldergate junction closed from 7.30pm – 11am (North St will remain open). Traffic management will then be flipped over and North Street junction will be closed from 11pm – 5am (Skeldergate will be open whilst North Street is closed).

A council spokesman said: "Whilst North Street junction is closed Tanner Row will operate a two-way traffic system which will be managed by traffic management operatives.

"This is to ensure that adequate health and safety is maintained for both local residents, the travelling public and the contractor. Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about any access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

"During the closure of Skeldergate, service 3 will divert via Nunnery Lane and Bishopgate Street.

"Service X46 will divert via Rougier Street and Rail Station, turning via Nunnery Lane and Prices Lane.

"Emergency services will be permitted through the works at all times. However, please note that cyclists will be required to dismount and push their bikes along the footways.

"As with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public. However, the contractor will at all times try to keep any disruption to a minimum."