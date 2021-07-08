POLICE are trying to find the family of a woman who died at home.

North Yorkshire Police say officers are working on behalf of the Coroner to locate family members of a woman who died in Scarborough.

Ysanna Lytollis, 51, died at her home address in Scarborough on July 5. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "No next of kin have been identified, although it is believed she had a son.

"Anyone who believes they are related to Ysanna, or can offer contact details (such as an address or phone number) of a relative, is asked to contact Su Gregson, Coroners Officer, on 01609 643168."