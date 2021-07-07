GREEN garden waste has been uncollected for the second time running in a York village, to the frustration of gardeners.
A Nether Poppleton resident contacted The Press to say villagers would end up facing a six week gap between collections as green waste piled up in their gardens.
The man, who lives in Hallgarth Close, said his green wheelie bin wasn't emptied as scheduled last Friday and, when people rang the council to complain on Monday, they were told they’d have to wait another fortnight until the next scheduled collection.
The Press has reported previously on problems for City of York Council in collecting such waste at a range of locations across the city, which it blamed on a shortage of drivers for the lorries.
James Gilchrist, Director of Transport, Environment and Planning, said yesterday he was aware of some streets in Nether Poppleton that had been affected by two missed collections of garden waste bins.
"We apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused, and we are prioritising these streets for re-collection," he said.
“In recent weeks we have encountered issues with collections due to staff shortages.
"We understand the frustrations this has caused and we want to thank people for their understanding."
