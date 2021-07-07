A SPA hotel in North Yorkshire which has created an exclusive post-lockdown treatment is in the frame for national recognition.

The Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley, has been shortlisted in the 2021 Good Spa Guide, which celebrates the best UK experiences.

The spa is vying for the Best Hotel Spa category in recognition of its facilities, effective and indulgent treatments, excellent food and elegant bedrooms.

The team hope its Sacred Space Spa experience, the ultimate TLC treatment to pamper, prepare and re-energise, will be a winner with the judges.

The experience created exclusively by the Verbena Spa team is a two-hour, head to toe treatment which combines homeopathic healing seasonal herbs from neighbour Helmsley Walled Garden, and poultices using Himalayan salt to create the ultimate relaxation experience to re-energise bodies as the UK came out of lockdown.

The full-body experience begins with a seasonal welcome drink. After the two-hour treatment of back, legs, chest, hands, face, eyes and scalp massage, clients move to the relaxation lounge for a refreshing sorbet to cleanse the palette.

Nothing is rushed and full Covid protocols are in place.

Spa manager, Kelly Nicholson, said: “We wanted to create our own signature treatment for some time. During lockdown, we brainstormed ideas of what this could be, but also with a view to support local businesses in such a difficult time.

“Our neighbour Helmsley Walled Garden is well known to us, and we knew that it was experiencing financial difficulty as visitor donations are its main source of income.

"Our treatment is focussed upon wellness and herbs are natural homeopathic ingredients. Working with the walled garden seemed to be a great solution and we could support them through this collaboration.

“We got in touch with the garden to see if it was possible and they were thrilled to be involved. They’ve been advising us on the seasonal herbs so that we can adjust the Sacred Space treatment accordingly.”

The Helmsley Walled Garden is an independent charity operated by a small management team with the support of a number of invaluable volunteers from the surrounding area who are involved in the maintenance of the garden and helping in the shop and kiosk.

An integral part of the local community, like so many charities that rely on visitor donations, it has been a difficult year and it has continued to maintain the gardens with little or no income.

Garden manager, June Tainsh, said: “We’ve been delighted to work with the team at Verbena Spa as the natural benefits of herbs are well documented.

“Over the last year, people have really begun to understand and appreciate the health and wellbeing benefits of being outdoors and it’s been a delight to work with the spa team to create the perfect blend of seasonal herbs to create a wonderful, healing massage experience.”

Verbena Spa facilities include the outdoor heated pool, which is open all year round, an outdoor hot tub, monsoon shower and relaxation lounge.

Guests are clearly making the most of a spa treat or overnight stay where they can relax, slow down, unwind and enjoy the range of award-winning muscle energising, skin-lifting, radiance inducing range of Mediterranean Scrubs, warm oil massage of collagen-packed facial combination for a holistic, wellness experience.

The highly trained team of specialist massage and beauty therapists are adept at providing nourishment for mind and body with a wide range of treatments, from facials to whole body rituals, and head to toe pampering and grooming treatments, aimed at delivering complete relaxation, rejuvenation and revitalisation to our clients. After the year we have all been through, wow don’t we deserve it!

The Good Spa Guide Awards ceremony will take place at the Spa Life Conference, in Bedfordshire on Monday 2nd August 2021.