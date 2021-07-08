CONTROVERSIAL plans to build a ‘floating house’ in a York street – which neighbours have been fighting for four years – will be decided by councillors today.

Previous proposals by developer Michael Hammill to build over an access lane in Howard Street, off Fulford Road, one of which involved a drop-down airplane style stairway instead of a staircase, were either withdrawn or rejected by planners.

But officers are recommending the latest scheme for the Victorian street on the edge of the Fulford Road Conservation Area should be approved at an area planning sub-committee meeting this afternoon (Thursday, July 8).

The one-bedroom, two-storey, property would be built in the gap across the lane at upper floor level. An archway beneath would allow continued access to land at the rear, where a block of six flats is being built and two Victorian coach houses are being turned into new homes.

Residents of nearby properties say the proposed building is overdevelopment, would ruin the historic look of the street, reduce light and privacy and make it more difficult to manoeuvre vehicles in Howard Street, a narrow cul-de-sac.

They are also concerned about pedestrian and cyclist safety, and claim that in narrowing the lane, emergency vehicles may struggle to reach the new development at the rear.

Fishergate councillor Dave Taylor, who has dubbed the scheme the "floating house", said the plan had "caused great consternation amongst residents of Howard Street" and he shared their concerns about emergency vehicle access.

Fellow ward councillor Andy D’Agorne asked for the plan to be decided by councillors on account of “the challenges this design presents and the potential it has to set a precedent for a similar approach in other ‘infill’ sites".

City planner Jonathan Kenyon said in a report to councillors that there were 14 objections, listing 18 matters of concern including overdevelopment, highway safety and inappropriate design, and claims that the building works at the rear by the same developer were "not being carried out in accordance with the approved plans".

But he said a previous application which had been refused had gone to appeal, and the inspector had determined there were no highway or safety related issues with the scheme and was supportive of it in principle. “He had issue with architectural detail, which has been addressed in this amended scheme,” said Mr Kenyon. "There would be no unacceptable residential amenity issues.”

Mr Hammill said he was delighted his scheme was finally coming to committee with a recommendation for approval.