THANKS to Camera Club member Yuk Lau Pang for these incredible photos of gannets at Bempton Cliffs.
The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.
The theme for this month's Camera Club competition is #surprise. The deadline is July 31. The winner receives £50.
Membership of the club is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!
To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment