YORK'S weekly recorded Covid case rate has dropped for the first time in a number of days, the latest data confirms.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by eight, as it now stands at 403.6 cases per 100,000 population. York's rate remains well above the UK national average, which stands at 256.2 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 143 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 14,642.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 14, taking it to 250.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 281 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 34,386.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 12, taking it to 193.7 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 155 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 32,548 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the pandemic to 4,990,916.
