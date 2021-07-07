A YORK wildlife and conservation park has ranked in a top ten zoos listing.
Askham Bryan Wildlife and Conservation Park has been ranked fifth in the UK for BIAZA (British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums) accredited zoos in a Parkdean Resorts survey.
The ranking evaluates the best attractions based on entry fee, TripAdvisor reviews and range of animals on offer for zoos. BIAZA is the professional body representing the best zoos and aquariums in Britain and Ireland. The association ensures that their members are chosen for their excellent animal welfare, education and conservation work.
The wildlife and conservation park, located at Askham Bryan College, is opened to the public during weekends and school holidays and also used as a facility and resource for the college’s animal management and veterinary nursing courses.
Park manager Lauren Lane said: “We are home to 178 species across a beautiful 17-acre wildlife park and we are committed to their protection and preservation. The park opened in 2017 and since then our sole purpose has been to educate our visitors and students about the importance of animals and their habitats. On behalf of the team, we are very grateful to receive this recognition and hope it increases interest in learning about animal science and welfare.”
