AN ALCOHOL thief banned from two shops in York carried out a shoplifting spree in several others, York magistrates heard.

Adam Craig Hudson stole from Co-op stores on the Great North Way, Poppleton, Broadway in Fulford and Paragon Road in the city centre, Marks and Spencer’s on Pavement, and Home Bargains on Foss Islands Road, said Jody Beaumont. He also stole a steak from the Great North Way store.

He was banned from Morrisons on Foss Islands Road because he racially abused a man in it and assaulted a police officer last year and from the One Stop shop in Dodsworth Avenue for a public order offence there.

Magistrates gave him a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he commits no more offences and does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities to tackle his drinking. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

Hudson, 36, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to eight charges of shop theft and two of failure to attend court.

His solicitor Andrew Craven said the first time he skipped court was because he got his dates mixed up. On the second occasion, he arrived at 10am for a 2pm hearing, left and did not return for the afternoon session.

Hudson had a drink problem and stole to get drink. He was also on medication because he had psychoses and on methadone because he used to have a heroin addiction.

He had recently got a flat that he would lose if he went to prison. Hudson had spent seven years living on the streets until he was housed in a hostel at the start of the pandemic as part of the national move to take everyone off the streets.

Mr Beaumont said Hudson stole whisky and a steak worth £26 on September 6, wine worth £8.50 on May 17, whisky worth £28.50 on May 19, two bottles of vodka worth £28 on May 24, alcohol to an unknown value on May 25, wine worth £17 on May 9 and June 3 and whisky worth £28.50 on June 11.