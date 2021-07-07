A DANGER driver banned from the roads has been jailed along with his passenger.

Last February, Joshua Anthony Strickland, 26, formerly of Clifton, York, was given a six-month prison sentence at York Crown Court for dangerous driving when he sped at 55 mph through a residential York street where children were playing.

Hee was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

But on June 28, he was again behind the wheel, York Magistrates Court heard.

Strickland admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified in Kingsway North, Clifton, and driving without insurance

He was jailed for 16 weeks and was given a six-month driving ban.

His passenger Robbie Mark McHale, 26, of Tang Hall Lane, York, admitted being carried in a vehicle taken without consent and had six penalty points put on his licence. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Both men were each ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.