AN estate agent with offices in York and Selby has launched a new academy offering openings for graduates.

Preston Baker, based in Walmgate in York and New Street in Selby, says the Preston Baker Academy is a key component in attracting, nurturing and retaining the best talent in the industry.

The company’s head of talent, Zoe Johnson, said: “With a transparent salary band of £20,000 to £25,000 within the Academy, plus a quarterly bonus of £500 and other incentives, it’s a really good package for individuals wanting to work in the industry.”

The academy includes a nine-week induction programme, 6-month estate agent university course (all done online and paid for by Preston Baker), in-role training, shadowing roles across the business, mentoring and coaching, incentives including prizes, gifts, and company-wide events and activities.

“Since the start of the year we have had 10 promotions from the Preston Baker Academy,” said Zoe.

“I am always looking for people who share the Preston Baker values. You don’t necessarily need any experience in property as we can teach that.

“It is a very high volume, target-driven environment, but offers great rewards for the right people. We are always on the look-out for individuals with attitude and personality that we can nurture as we can’t teach those things.”

Just sixth months ago former England under-18 football player, Rebecca Rayner from Doncaster had no property industry experience prior to moving to Preston Baker. She has gone from property marketing manager to team leader of business growth, managing a team of ten.

She said:“There are lots of opportunities for staff right across the business and you are never pigeon-holed to a particular position,” said Rebecca from Doncaster.

Email: zoe.johnson@prestonbaker.co.uk or phone: 07741 896395