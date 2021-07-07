A CYCLIST in York suffered injuries during a collision with a car at the weekend - and had to attend hospital as a result.
The incident happened in Scarcroft Road, near to the junction with Blossom Street, at around 5.50pm on Sunday July 4. It involved a male cyclist and a small silver or blue car, driven by a man described as between 45-50 years old.
The cyclist suffered injuries to his hands and knees as a result and attended hospital, where he was discharged following treatment.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, the force are appealing for information about the vehicle involved, the make and model and registration number and any information relating to the identity of the driver.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gareth Evans . You can also email gareth.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210153046.
