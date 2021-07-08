HEARTBROKEN Roz Gray today paid a loving tribute to her husband Roger who she says took his own life after struggling for months in chronic pain.

Roz, 74, of Clifton Moor, said she watched her beloved husband Roger Gray suffer for weeks and become increasingly anxious over his declining health.

Roger, 79, had been fit and well and working as a gardener until March. On Father's Day, June 20, he left the family home in Clifton Moor and his body was found in the River Ouse two hours later.

An inquest is expected to be held into Roger's death. His funeral was taking place today in York.

Roz says her husband was let down by NHS services in their treatment of his problems, which included nerve pain from a benign tumour in his neck. She has sent a formal complaint to PALS, the Patient Advice and Liaison Service for patients, families and carers, which The Press understands has now been forwarded to York Hospital.

Roz and Roger Gray on their wedding day

She has also sent a letter to the coroner outlining the occasions she claims Roger was let down by York Hospital and his GP practice, run by York Medical Group.

Roz told The Press: "He was let down. They were treating him as if his problems were psychological and blaming everything on anxiety - but he was in absolute agony.

"He had a lesion in his neck and had a burning sensation all over his body. He got an intolerance to his medication and couldn't eat anything but mush. He lost two and a half stone.

"He had been fit and well and worked as a gardener for about seven clients up until March.

"It has been dreadful. He could not get the help he needed and was in a lot of pain."

Rebecca Field, a GP with York Medical Group, said: "We send our sincere condolences to Mrs Gray. Unfortunately we are unable to comment further here due to patient confidentiality."

York Hospital did not provide a comment despite numerous requests by The Press.

Ahead of his funeral at York Crematorium today, Roz paid a loving tribute to Roger, who she met more than 20 years ago. They were married in 2008. Roger leaves a son, Daniel, and grandchildren Joseph, William, Laura and Daniel.

Roz said: "He was very independent and very smart - he took pride in his appearance. He was very handsome.

"He was a fiery Gemini with a wicked sense of humour and lived for his family.

"He loved his work - gardening was a hobby as well as a career."

Roger in happier times with his family

Previously, Roger had been a singer in a popular Cajun and Country music band, The Rogue Band, and performed across the UK.

He had also worked as a Red Coat at Butlins.

He loved cooking, reading crime and history books, and watching sport on TV. He was a fan of Formula One and took a keen interest in politics.

He attended St Wilfred’s Church every Sunday.

A recording of him singing one of their songs is to be played at his funeral, which will be led by York celebrant Fiona Brown.

Contact Samaritans online at: samaritans.org or by freephone: 116 123