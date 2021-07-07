A MOTORIST is off the road for three years after he was twice caught driving after taking cocaine in just over a month.
Oliver Lewis Wright, 52, was first arrested on November 15 after police saw him driving on Barbican Road, York.
On December 17, they saw him driving on Elvington Lane, York.
On both occasions, he provided samples that showed that he had cocaine in his system.
Wright, of Sutton-upon-Derwent, East York, pleaded guilty to three charges of drug driving, each relating to cocaine or a chemical by-product of cocaine.
He was banned from driving for three years.
He was also fined £100 for each offence, plus £100 prosecution costs for each offence and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge, a total of £434.
