A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital after their bike came off the road during a collision near Malton last month.
The incident happened on the B1248 near Wharram-le-Street, Malton at around 12.30pm on Sunday June 27 - and involved a black Suzuki motorcycle that came off the road.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment – his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the motorcycle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC 277 Ryan Lyth, Malton Roads Policing Group. You can also email ryan.lyth@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210148367 when passing on information.
