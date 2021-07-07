COVID jabs are to be given at a York primary school this weekend as further pop-up clinics are organised by Nimbuscare.
The clinic will take place between 9am and 5pm on Saturday at Fishergate Primary School.
Other pop-up clinics are planned tomorrow at York Sport Centre at The University of York (Campus West), from 11am to 6pm and on Saturday at Jorvik Gillygate Practice on Stonebow, from 8am until 12.30pm.
A spokesperson said the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines would be available at the pop-up clinics, but all three vaccines, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, were available at York 's mass Vaccination Centre at Askham Bar, which was open daily from 8am to 8pm.
"Anyone over the age of 18 can now go along for their jab, without needing an appointment," they said.
"You don't need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number. This applies to anyone attending for their first jab or their second dose (providing they had their first at least eight weeks ago)."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.