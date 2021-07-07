A NORTH Yorkshire mum is set to take on a 12km obstacle course challenge to fundraise for a charity that supports her son.

Susanne Driffield, from Harrogate, is set to take on the Total Warrior challenge, which includes 25 different obstacles, to raise funds for the MDUK charity - which supports her 11-year-old son Joe, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is an incurable, life-limiting condition that will result in progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.

Susanne left her job as an estate agent two years ago to start working with the MDUK charity to help them fundraise - and she is now a regional development manager for the charity.

Susanne said: "We were first involved in the charity in 2014 when Joe was initially diagnosed, aged four. Without them we would have been lost. We hadn’t heard of the condition and didn’t know where to turn."

Susanne signed up for the Total Warrior after having seen it as a spectator in 2019 - as she said it looked "great fun" then but she is now "extremely nervous" about it.

"It’s way out of my comfort zone but that’s part of the motivation behind doing it", Susanne added.

When the Driffield family originally signed up to take on the challenge in, Joe was set to take on Junior Warrior. However this is no longer possible due to the decline in his condition.

Susanne’s husband, Darren, said: "I’m really proud of Susanne for taking part as this will be the ultimate challenge for her."

