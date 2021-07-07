A DANISH mum of three has left her English husband home alone in York and is taking their three children off to see the England V Denmark Euro 2020 semi final tonight at Wembley.

Stine Blowers will watch her team take on the English lions tonight alongside her children Natasha, 23, Tristan, 21, and Katarina, 19.

Husband Mark will be watching the match at home in York.

Stine, who has just arrived in London, told The Press: "We are very excited and really thrilled to get tickets.

"We got them through the Danish FA because the usual fans were not allowed to come over because of restrictions."

She added: "My poor husband could not get a ticket because we couldn't have him sitting with the Danish supporters!"

Stine said Denmark's success has been all the more remarkable given the shock of player Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest during his nation's opening match versus Finland.

"After what happened with Christian Eriksen, I really didn't want to watch any more - it was so upsetting. Everybody agreed, football did not matter.

"But the team has made an amazing comeback. They were not expected to get this far."

The family, who appeared on Calendar TV last night, said that whatever the result tonight, it was a "win-win" - as they would support either England or Denmark in Sunday's final.

Danish Bibi Klamer from Cawood with partner Antony Lawson, who is supporting England

Meanwhile over in Cawood, Danish-born Bibi Klamer is preparing to join her English boyfriend Antony Lawson to watch the match.

She said: "We are both pretty laid back. I will be secretly supporting England too, and he will be secretly supporting Denmark.

"It is really exciting!"

