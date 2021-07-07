SIXTH formers have been celebrating a top crop of exam results.

Students in Scarborough College’s Sixth Form have been collecting their International Baccalaureate (IB) results.

The morning at the school yesterday (July 6) was full of smiles as students, staff and families rejoiced together following the release of results that enable students to apply to the best universities in the world.

In the UK, the IB is studied mainly by young people in years 12 and 13 as an alternative to A-levels and with a school average of over 35 points, which is significantly above the world average, the college is able to place itself among the top IB schools in the UK.

A quarter of this year’s cohort are able to celebrate 40 points or more, which puts them among the top 12 per cent of the world’s IB candidates. The college’s students will now have this summer to organise their university of choice.

IB Coordinator Katie Cooke said: "I am delighted with this year's excellent IB results and very proud of our Year 13s for all they have achieved. They persevered under very difficult circumstances and demonstrated resilience and determination. Their commitment to learning and positive attitude has brought them the success they deserve with the vast majority securing their first choice of university. A huge congratulations to them all and I wish them every success for the future."

Head Guy Emmett said: "During the last two years our pupils have overcome many challenges to achieve these outstanding results. To average above 35 points per pupil is the equivalent of two grade A* and an A and our pupils are earning places at the finest universities around the world. In over 20 years of teaching, I have not worked with a more determined year group of pupils and they have excelled in all areas of academic life at the college."