THE RSPCA York branch are aiming to raise awareness of rabbit welfare - and the "complex" needs the animals have to live a happy life.
The team at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch said that there are still many misconceptions about the species and the proper ways to care for rabbits.
Lizzie Parry, fundraiser at the branch, said: "We want to make sure that people understand their complex needs before becoming a bunny owner themselves.
"An estimated 67,000 rabbits a year go through rescue centres like ours."
At the York animal home, they place particular focus on the accommodation. They always ensure a hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8ft - as the rabbits needs this space to run in, rather than just hop.
There are currently four rabbits needing forever homes at the RSPCA York branch - Tricky, Presto, Buster and Scruffy.
More information can be found on the RSPCA home's website.
