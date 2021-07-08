A GROUP of students from a York school have landed a place in in the European final for the Young Enterprise Awards.

The lower sixth pupils from St Peter's School secured their place in the overseas final after achieving third place in the UK Young Enterprise competition.

The pupils launched their social enterprise, Caring Through Cooking, last September and the business has gone from "strength to strength".

The social enterprise seeks to bring generations together, with a cookbook designed to enable families of people affected by Dementia-related diseases to participate in cooking.

Mr Dominic Shread, who co-ordinates the Young Enterprise group, said: "I am most proud of the confidence the whole group have gained.

"I’ve seen real growth and entrepreneurial spirit, I have been really impressed. I think they will own or run a company themselves."

There are 20 pupils in the business, 10 of whom sit on the board of directors. The pupils were appointed to key roles including managing director, head of marketing and head of sales.

Since September they have raised £1200 in total revenue, which will be donated to Alzheimer’s Society.

Mr Jeremy Walker, head master of St Peter's School, said: "Following their great success in the UK Finals, we all wish our fantastic team good luck in the European Finals. They have done a brilliant job with their company and I am very proud of all they are achieving."