A BUS firm in Yorkshire has announced that it will be making changes to its services in some areas of the county later this month.
Arriva Yorkshire is set to make alterations to its timetables, which will see route changes for services in areas including Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, Selby, Leeds and Kirklees.
The changes will result in more frequent services to popular destinations and some new destinations served – including some brand-new routes.
The changes to the Yorkshire bus network are being made based on recent customer feedback surveys on what could be done differently to improve bus services. The new services, timetables and routes will better reflect changes in travel patterns and demand.
Patrick Sibley, area managing director for Arriva Yorkshire, said: "We have a great network in Yorkshire which supports our communities.
"These service changes have been designed to build on that and create a bus network that provides reliable and punctual services for our customers.
"We have welcomed and listened to customer feedback and made alterations to provide a network that adapts to changing habits."
Full information on the service changes can be found on the Arriva website.
