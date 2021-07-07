A YORK-BASED train firm is offering enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of railway history by auctioning some of its historic nameplates for charity.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is set to put three nameplates up for auction later this month.

The 43274 Spirit of Sunderland, 43208 Lincolnshire Echo and 43257 Bounds Green will go under the hammer in an online bidding war on July 24, to fundraise for the firm's charity partner, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: "Our historic nameplates have generated interest from around the world, as they are sought-after memorabilia that celebrates some of the regions along the historic LNER route.

"We hope the upcoming auction will help support our communities and raise much needed funds for our partner charity, which has seen record levels of demand for its services."

The auction comes after seven nameplates and a crest celebrating the heritage of the East Coast route raised £41,000 for CALM in 2020.

Auctioneers say record prices were reached for the nameplates last November, with 43308 Highland Chieftain proving most popular selling for £13,900.

Nameplates 43274 Spirit of Sunderland, 43208 Lincolnshire Echo and 43257 Bounds Green from one side of the power car raised a combined total of almost £10,000 - and now enthusiasts have the chance to bid for the three remaining plates in a one-off sale.

The charity partner, CALM works to prevent suicide in the UK.

CALM CEO, Simon Gunning, said: "It's thanks to partners such as LNER, for their generosity and support that we can continue to be there for anyone who needs us, no matter what they're going through.''

The proceeds of the auction will be added to more than £300,000 LNER has already raised for CALM since the start of the partnership in October 2018.

More information on the auction can be found online here.