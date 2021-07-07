FOOTBALL may or may not be coming home at tonight's big Euro 2020 semi final - but it's certainly coming gnome in a York garden.
A care home in Holgate Road has got its gnomes involved in a big match on its front lawn, as well as decking the garden out in St George's flags and bunting.
A member of staff at Holgate House said a colleague had created the display to amuse residents at the home, where adults with learning disabilities and mental health conditions live.
*We're looking for your pics of fans watching the match tonight, and hopefully celebrating a momentous win to get England into its first major final in 55 years. Send pics to newsdesk@.co.uk.
