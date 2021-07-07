FOOTBALL may or may not be coming home at tonight's big Euro 2020 semi final - but it's certainly coming gnome in a York garden.

A care home in Holgate Road has got its gnomes involved in a big match on its front lawn, as well as decking the garden out in St George's flags and bunting.

A member of staff at Holgate House said a colleague had created the display to amuse residents at the home, where adults with learning disabilities and mental health conditions live.

We're looking for your pics of fans watching the match tonight, and hopefully celebrating a momentous win to get England into its first major final in 55 years.