A JCB driver and the driver of a VW car have both been handed fines after a crash which shut a major road.

The pair appeared in court following a serious collision between a Volkswagen Beetle and a JCB towing 15,000 litres of slurry.

A passenger in the Beetle had to be cut from the wreckage and needed hospital treatment following the collision on the A19 at Escrick.

North Yorkshire Police say the Volkswagen driver was turning right and failed to see a JCB Fastrac towing a slurry tanker which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The vehicles collided and left the road with the car becoming wedged under the JCB.

Police and firefighters were called to the incident, which happened at around 9.15pm on December 7 last year.

During a long and complicated rescue, firefighters had to slice the roof off the Beetle so they could rescue the passenger.

The rescue was complicated by the fact that they had to remove the roof whilst stopping the weight of the JCB crushing the car and the occupant.

The passenger suffered multiple facial injuries and rib fractures as well as various internal injuries, requiring surgery and an extended stay in hospital.

Norht Yorkshire Police say that as a result of the crash damage, a large amount of slurry spilled onto the A19. It required an extensive clean-up operation involving Yorkshire Water, North Yorkshire Council and the Environment Agency. The A19 remained closed until around 6am the following day as a result.

While investigating the scene, police officers noticed some defects with the tanker. They requested help from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to conduct full inspections of the vehicles involved.

They found that the slurry tanker had two defective tyres and all four brakes produced significantly less force than they should.

Both drivers were interviewed and prosecuted for different offences relating to the collision.

Police say that last week they appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court where both pleaded guilty to the offences.

JCB driver David Coning, 53, of Tollerton near York, pleaded guilty to using a trailer in a dangerous condition. He received three penalty points and £574 in fines and costs.

Volkswagen driver Matthew Parker, 21, of Haxby, pleaded guilty to careless driving. He was given six penalty points and £334 fines and costs.

After the hearing, Traffic Constable Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “This collision resulted in some very serious injuries and it’s fortunate nobody was killed.

“It was an alarming scene, as these photos show, and the response and investigation involved dozens of officials from the emergency services, Yorkshire Water, local authorities, the Environment Agency and the DVSA.

“The incident could however have been avoided on many levels. It highlights both the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and the need to pay attention at all times when driving, regardless of how familiar you are with a particular road or location.”