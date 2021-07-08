READING your review of Bootham Crescent and the picture of fans queuing for tickets v Liverpool in 1985, this reminded me of going into town on the Saturday night then to Casanova's nightclub till 2am, getting a burger in town then me and a few mates getting a taxi to BC.

Getting there around 2.45am there was already a queue. We joined it at the away end turnstiles.

Fans kept turning up at all hours. Slowly the queue started to move around 9am.

We got home just after 10am - the atmosphere was brilliant; laughter, jokes, and a sing song. Pity the scenes will never be witnessed again. Happy, happy days.

David Armitage,

Willow Place,

Knaresborough