READING your review of Bootham Crescent and the picture of fans queuing for tickets v Liverpool in 1985, this reminded me of going into town on the Saturday night then to Casanova's nightclub till 2am, getting a burger in town then me and a few mates getting a taxi to BC.
Getting there around 2.45am there was already a queue. We joined it at the away end turnstiles.
Fans kept turning up at all hours. Slowly the queue started to move around 9am.
We got home just after 10am - the atmosphere was brilliant; laughter, jokes, and a sing song. Pity the scenes will never be witnessed again. Happy, happy days.
David Armitage,
Willow Place,
Knaresborough
