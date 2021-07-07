THE number of Covid patients at hospitals in North Yorkshire has more than doubled over the last week.
The NHS has today confirmed that the number of Covid patients in hospitals across the county is now 47 - compared to 22 last week. Six of those patients are in intensive care (ICU).
Fifteen of the Covid patients are at York Hospital, two in Harrogate and 30 in South Tees.
On the county's borders, there are 18 Covid patients at Darlington Hospital and seven in Airedale.
