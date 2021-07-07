A WARNING has been put out to residents about possible scam calls appearing to come from mobile phone numbers matching or similar to their own
Commonly, the first seven digits (07nnnnn) match the victim’s own number. The calls impersonate well-known government organisations, or law enforcement agencies, and will ask the recipient of the call to “press 1” in order to speak with an advisor, or police officer, about unpaid fines or police warrants.
Andy Fox, police financial abuse safeguarding officer for North Yorkshire, said: "In May 2021, Action Fraud received 2,110 scam call reports where the caller’s number matched the first seven digits of the victim’s own phone number. Of these, 1,426 (68%) referred to HMRC or National Insurance.
"Victims have also reported receiving these types of calls, and messaging, via widely-used messaging apps, such as WhatsApp.
"Government and law enforcement agencies will not notify you about unpaid fines or outstanding police warrants by calling or texting you. Do not respond to any calls or texts you receive about these."
• Always take a moment to stop and think before parting with money or your personal information, it could prevent you from falling victim to fraud. Remember, it’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.
• If you receive a suspicious text message, you can report it by forwarding the message to 7726. It’s free of charge.
• Suspicious telephone/mobile calls can be reported to Action Fraud via their website: actionfraud.police.uk/report-phishing
